Live! In The House features Lisa Biales Jazz Trio.

PEMBERVILLE — The Lisa Biales Jazz Trio is the first of the 14th Live! In The House Concert Series.
The show is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Historic Pemberville Opera House, 115 Main St.
Singer-songwriter Biales sings from the heart and writes playful music about the simple things in life. She weaves a down home blues vernacular with finger-style acoustic guitar. Biales has recorded 10 albums.
Her band consists of Michael G. Ronstadt on cello and Douglas Hamilton on violin.
Hamilton is a classically trained improvising violinist whose 40-year career has seen him share the stage with artists Barbara Mandrell, Tricia Yearwood, Jo El Sonnier and Victor Wooten.
Ronstadt is known for his versatility on cello, but also a songwriter, singer, guitarist and composer/arranger. He has shared the stage with David Bromberg, Muriel Anderson and Premik Russel Tubbs.
Live! In the House shows are lined up the first Saturday of each month September through May. Tickets are available at the door, at Beekers General Store or by calling Carol Bailey at 419-287-4848. Tickets are $12 each or the entire series of nine shows for $90.
Oct. 1, the Farm Hands Bluegrass/Gospel Tim Graves.
Nov. 5, Corinne Stavish Professional Storyteller.
Dec. 3, Djangophonique.
Jan. 7, Silent Movie Night, featuring Lynne Long on the piano.
Feb. 4, the Baker Family.
March 4, 6th Edition Vocal Ensemble.
April 1, the Frenchtown Playboys.
May 6, Blackthorn Celtic Band.