GRAND RAPIDS — The next program of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series will be presented by Bliss on Sunday at 4 p.m. The programs are held in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street. They are sponsored by the Historical Society of Grand Rapids.
Lorilee Ash-Green, Cindy Drabik McFarland, M’Lissa Prottengeier, Brenda Holdridge and Crissey Borer are members of Bliss, a quintet of women who have “stepped outside the box” in the Northwest Ohio music scene. With their blend of harmonies and their self-accompaniment of violin, two acoustic guitars, keyboard, flute and various light percussion instruments, they offer their audience an audible delight. They have incorporated songs from all genres and transformed them into their own noteworthy styles.
The concert is free, bring lawn chairs or blankets and join us in this beautiful setting alongside the Maumee River. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved farther west on Front Street to the old fire station.