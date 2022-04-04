LAS VEGAS (AP) — Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:
— Album of the year: "We Are," Jon Batiste
— Record of the year: "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic
— Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo
— Song of the year (songwriter's award): "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic (Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars)
— Best rap performance: "Family Ties," Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
— Best pop duo/group performance: "Kiss Me More," Doja Cat featuring SZA
— Best country album: "Starting Over," Chris Stapleton
— Best R&B album: "Heaux Tales," Jazmine Sullivan
— Best pop vocal album: "Sour," Olivia Rodrigo
— Best pop solo performance: "Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo
— Best rock album: "Medicine at Midnight," Foo Fighters
— Best rock song: "Waiting On a War," Foo Fighters
— Best rock performance: "Making a Fire," Foo Fighters
— Best rap song: "Jail," Kanye West featuring Jay-Z
— Best rap album: "Call Me If You Get Lost," Tyler, the Creator
— Best alternative music album: "Daddy's Home," St. Vincent
— Best traditional pop vocal album: "Love for Sale," Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
— Best music video: "Freedom," Jon Batiste
— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff
— Best R&B song: "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic
— Best R&B performance: (tie) "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic, and "Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan
— Best music film: "Summer of Soul"
— Best country song: "Cold," Chris Stapleton
— Best country solo performance: "You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton
— Best country do/group performance: "Younger Me," Brothers Osborne
— Best comedy album: "Sincerely Louis CK," Louis C.K.
— Best roots gospel album: "My Savior," Carrie Underwood
— Best gospel album: "Believe For It," CeCe Winans
— Best American roots performance: "Cry," Jon Batiste
— Best American roots song: "Cry," Jon Batiste
— Best música urbana album: "El Último Tour Del Mundo," Bad Bunny
— Best Latin rock or alternative album: "Origen," Juanes
— Best improvised jazz solo: "Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)," Chick Corea
— Best Latin jazz album: "Mirror Mirror," Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
— Best musical theater album: "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical"
— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "The United States vs. Billie Holliday"
— Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) "Soul," Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and "The Queen's Gambit," Carlos Rafael Rivera
— Best dance/electronic album: "Subconsciously," Black Coffee
— Best global music: "Mohabbat," Arooj Aftab
— Best global music album: "Mother Nature," Angélique Kidjo
— Best traditional blues album: "I Be Trying," Cedric Burnside
— Best contemporary blues album: "662," Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
— Best folk album: "They're Calling Me Home," Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
— Best historical album: "Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)"
