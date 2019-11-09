Lighting up Moseley Hall

“Shadows” by artist Erwin Redl was the artwork chosen for the Ohio Percent for Art installation at Moseley Hall on the Bowling Green State University campus. The dedication ceremony, in conjunction with the Ohio Arts Council, was held on Monday. Redl is Austrian born with studios in New York and Bowling Green. He has gained an international reputation as an installation artist with works in Austria, France, Germany, Korea and Turkey. Redl’s proposal for the Moseley Hall was selected from a national pool of artists. The installation spans both stairwells of Moseley Hall and dissects the basic parameters of visual perception, lights, objects and shadows.