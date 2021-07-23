PERRYSBURG — The Town Center at Levis Commons and the Guild of Artists & Artisans will host the 17th annual juried Levis Commons Fine Art Fair Aug. 21 and 22.
Fair-goers will find a comparable experience of excellence and the variety of artwork as the guild’s award-winning Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair in Michigan.
The event will feature 100 juried artists from South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Illinois, including a number of local artists, with a special area for children’s activities and live entertainment.
The show will run from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Find a more up-to-date list of artists at https://www.theguild.org/fair/levis-commons/ and information on the event at visit www.LevisCommonsFineArtFair.com.
Here is a sampling of some of the local artists:
Thomas Sanders – Bowling Green
John Schultz – Whitehouse
Aaron Bivins – Toledo
Paul Brand– Toledo
Christopher Bravo– Toledo
Sabina Brown – Huron
Mary Jane Erard – Toledo
Lyon Ganon – Sylvania
Gwen Jones – Delaware
Brent Lounsbrough — Toledo
Joseph Lee/Amy Zhao – Lewis Center
Mark Mowen – Copley
Jennifer Pottner — Mason