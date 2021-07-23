PERRYSBURG — The Town Center at Levis Commons and the Guild of Artists & Artisans will host the 17th annual juried Levis Commons Fine Art Fair Aug. 21 and 22.

Fair-goers will find a comparable experience of excellence and the variety of artwork as the guild’s award-winning Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair in Michigan.

The event will feature 100 juried artists from South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Illinois, including a number of local artists, with a special area for children’s activities and live entertainment.

The show will run from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Find a more up-to-date list of artists at https://www.theguild.org/fair/levis-commons/ and information on the event at visit www.LevisCommonsFineArtFair.com.

Here is a sampling of some of the local artists:

Thomas Sanders – Bowling Green

John Schultz – Whitehouse

Aaron Bivins – Toledo

Paul Brand– Toledo

Christopher Bravo– Toledo

Sabina Brown – Huron

Mary Jane Erard – Toledo

Lyon Ganon – Sylvania

Gwen Jones – Delaware

Brent Lounsbrough — Toledo

Joseph Lee/Amy Zhao – Lewis Center

Mark Mowen – Copley

Jennifer Pottner — Mason

