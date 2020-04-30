TOLEDO – Adam M. Levine begins his tenure today as the Edward Drummond and Florence Scott Libbey director, president and chief executive officer of the Toledo Museum of Art.
Levine returns to TMA from the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was the George W. and Kathleen I. Gibbs director and chief executive officer.
Levine plans to begin his directorship with a focus on the communities served by TMA. He will immerse himself in listening to staff, museum stakeholders and the community at large.
“During my first 100 days at TMA, it’s my goal to speak with as many museum staff, members, donors and community leaders as possible,” Levine said. “I’m using this time to listen and learn about the Museum’s strengths, what can be done better and where TMA can positively impact our community. TMA can become the model of an institution that is in equal parts internationally renowned for the quality of its artistic program and locally relevant and engaged.” Levine added, “I look forward to reconnecting with the people of Toledo, even when our initial conversations must happen remotely. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together.”
Prior to his role at the Cummer Museum, which began in October 2018, Levine served in several roles at TMA since 2013.
Most recently at TMA, Levine held the titles of associate director, overseeing management of the Collections, Marketing Communications, Education and Information Systems departments, as well as maintaining responsibility for all curatorial activities related to ancient art; assistant director; and head of Visitor Engagement.
Levine originally joined TMA as an Andrew W. Mellon Fellow, a two-year post-doctoral program designed to prepare the next generation of museum leaders.
Levine’s broad curatorial portfolio at TMA encompassed organizing numerous exhibitions, including The Mummies: From Egypt to Toledo (2018); The Berlin Painter and His World: Athenian Vase-Painting in the Early Fifth Century B.C. (2017); Glorious Splendor: Treasures of Early Christian Art (2017); I Approve This Message: Decoding Political Ads (2016); and InSight: Contemporary Sensory Work (2014). He also helped the Museum secure major acquisitions and noteworthy loans of ancient, medieval, African, modern and contemporary art to enhance TMA’s collections and exhibitions.
At the Cummer Museum, Levine guided several key initiatives, including the reconstruction of its gardens after a devastating hurricane in 2017, the expansion of educational offerings through the introduction of art classes and a scholarship program, the endowment of two curatorial positions, and the development of an innovative new membership model for engaging school-aged children and their families. While there, Levine raised more than $11 million and increased attendance and membership by 20 percent.
Levine graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Dartmouth College, where he majored in anthropology, art history and mathematics & social science. He continued his studies as a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford, where he earned his master’s degree with distinction and D.Phil. in the history of art. He publishes widely and is a frequent presenter on topics ranging from ancient art and interpretive strategies, to museum and management practices.