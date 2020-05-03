This image released by CBS shows Simone Missick in a scene from "All Rise." The legal drama has become the first U.S. scripted television series to adapt the coronavirus pandemic by producing an episode remotely. It enlisted its stars to work from home on their own makeup, set design and lighting. The season finale airs Monday night, May 4, 2020 on CBS and finds Missick’s Judge Lola Carmichael presiding over a Los Angeles Superior Court bench trial via video conference. (Monty Brinton/CBS via AP)