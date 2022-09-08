Never Come Down

Never Come Down is a five-piece band based out of Portland, Oregon. They feature vocals, guitar, banjo, mandolin and bass.

 supplied photo

Fans of bluegrass music can enjoy Never Come Down as they perform for the first time at the Black Swamp Arts Festival.

