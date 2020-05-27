This June 12, 2011 file photo shows Larry Kramer, left, and Daryl Roth embracing after they won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for "The Normal Heart" during the 65th annual Tony Awards in New York. Kramer, the playwright whose angry voice and pen raised theatergoers’ consciousness about AIDS and roused thousands to militant protests in the early years of the epidemic, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Manhattan of pneumonia. He was 84. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)