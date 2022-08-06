Music-Lady A

Charles Kelley, from left, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood of Lady A perform during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 12, 2022. Grammy-winning country trio Lady A are postponing their tour this year to as band member Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety. The band was due to start their tour in August in Nashville. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

 Amy Harris

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Grammy-winning country trio Lady A has announced that its upcoming tour is being postponed to allow band member Charles Kelley time to focus on his sobriety.

The group was set to start the tour on Aug. 13 in Nashville, but in a social media post, the band said the tour would be postponed until next year.

