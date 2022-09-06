The Kiwanis Youth Arts Village is open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Kiwanis Youth Arts Village is open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Youth Arts Lineup
Paper Sun Hat
Make your very own hat. It’s a Black Swamp Arts Festival tradition. FREE
Tie Dye
Donate old dried-out markers (for us to refill and reuse later) and receive $1 off your Tie Dye shirt. Shirts are $5. You choose the pattern, add the vibrant colors, and take your shirt home in a plastic bag to follow the instructions and wash later. $5/shirt, or $4 with dried-up marker donation.
Weaving
A variety of materials will be available. FREE
Painting
Learn how to mix colors and use a variety of papers. FREE
Sidewalk Chalk
Draw and design on the walks.