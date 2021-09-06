Black Swamp Arts Festival

File. Bowling Green State University students with Chapman Learning Community organize tie dye t-shirts during the 2019 festival.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Kiwanis Youth Arts Village is open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

2019 Youth Arts Lineup

Paper Sun Hat

Make your very own hat. It’s a Black Swamp Arts Festival tradition. FREE

Construction Fence Weaving

Join the community in making a large weaving project from repurposed T-shirt’s using construction fencing as our loom. FREE

Spray Bottle Painting

Learn how to make your paint last longer with this abstract form of painting. Spray over a paper “mask” that can be pulled off for a beautiful relief in your painting. FREE

Robots

Layer cardboard and embellish with recyclables to create a robot from the future! What will your robot be able to do? FREE

I Heart Crayons

Let’s reuse those old, broken, dull crayons and melt them into a new one. No need to buy new ones when you can make unique colors all on your own. FREE

Paper Sun Hat Decorating

Create a one-of-a-kind adornment for your new paper hat from recycled materials. Recycling is fun AND beautiful. FREE

Poetry

Join the poetry department from Bowling Green State University in arranging words to make your own artistic poem. FREE

Hula Hoop Weaving

Be a part of this community weaving project. Explore how to use recycled T-shirt’s in a different way. This time making a round weaving using a hula hoop as the loom. FREE

Tie Dye

Donate old dried-out markers (for us to refill and reuse later) and receive $1 off your Tie Dye shirt. Shirts are $5. You choose the pattern, add the vibrant colors, and take your shirt home in a plastic bag to follow the instructions and wash later. $5/shirt, or $4 with dried-up marker donation.

