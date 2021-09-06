The Kiwanis Youth Arts Village is open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
2019 Youth Arts Lineup
Paper Sun Hat
Make your very own hat. It’s a Black Swamp Arts Festival tradition. FREE
Construction Fence Weaving
Join the community in making a large weaving project from repurposed T-shirt’s using construction fencing as our loom. FREE
Spray Bottle Painting
Learn how to make your paint last longer with this abstract form of painting. Spray over a paper “mask” that can be pulled off for a beautiful relief in your painting. FREE
Robots
Layer cardboard and embellish with recyclables to create a robot from the future! What will your robot be able to do? FREE
I Heart Crayons
Let’s reuse those old, broken, dull crayons and melt them into a new one. No need to buy new ones when you can make unique colors all on your own. FREE
Paper Sun Hat Decorating
Create a one-of-a-kind adornment for your new paper hat from recycled materials. Recycling is fun AND beautiful. FREE
Poetry
Join the poetry department from Bowling Green State University in arranging words to make your own artistic poem. FREE
Hula Hoop Weaving
Be a part of this community weaving project. Explore how to use recycled T-shirt’s in a different way. This time making a round weaving using a hula hoop as the loom. FREE
Tie Dye
Donate old dried-out markers (for us to refill and reuse later) and receive $1 off your Tie Dye shirt. Shirts are $5. You choose the pattern, add the vibrant colors, and take your shirt home in a plastic bag to follow the instructions and wash later. $5/shirt, or $4 with dried-up marker donation.