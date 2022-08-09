TV-Emmys-Host

Actor-comedian Kenan Thompson appears at the American Museum of Natural History's 2019 Museum Gala on Nov. 21, 2019, in New York. Thompson will host the 74th Emmy® Awards scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 Evan Agostini

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson will host next month's Emmy Awards.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special," Thompson said in a statement Tuesday.

