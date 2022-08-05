Sexual Misconduct Kevin Spacey

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, on July 14, 2022. A judge on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, ruled that Spacey and his production companies must pay the makers of “House of Cards” nearly $31 million because of losses brought on by his 2017 firing for the sexual harassment of crew members (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Thursday ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the makers of "House of Cards" nearly $31 million because of losses brought on by his 2017 firing for the sexual harassment of crew members.

The ruling from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana gives the force of law to the $30.9 award in favor of MRC and other companies that produced the Netflix series by a private arbitrator who heard the case against Spacey.

