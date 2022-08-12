TV-Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste attends the TIME100 Gala in New York on June 8, 2022. Batiste is leaving “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” as bandleader after a seven-year run. Louis Cato, who has served as interim bandleader this summer, will take over on a permanent basis when the show returns for its eighth season. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 Evan Agostini

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Batiste, his career soaring after winning multiple Grammys this year, is leaving his perch as bandleader of "The Late Show" after a seven-year run backing up host Stephen Colbert.

"We've been so lucky to have a front row seat to Jon's incredible talent for the past seven years," Colbert said on Thursday's show. "But we're happy for you, Jon, and I can't wait to have you back on as guest with your next hit record."

