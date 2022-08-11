Jerry Hall Rupert Murdoch Divorce

Fox News chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch and wife Jerry Hall attend the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. Hall filed a request in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, to dismiss her original petition for divorce from Murdoch from July 1, with permission to file a new one. They have agreed to the terms of their pending divorce, Hall's attorney said Thursday, Aug. 11. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 Evan Agostini

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Model and actor Jerry Hall and media mogul Rupert Murdoch have agreed to the terms of their pending divorce, her attorney said Thursday.

Hall filed a request in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday to dismiss her original petition for divorce from Murdoch, which she filed last month, with permission to file a new one.

