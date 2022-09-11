TV-Q&A-Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022, in New York. Hudson will host a new talk show,“The Jennifer Hudson Show," starting Monday. She is among the newcomers jumping into the void left by the departure of long-running shows hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams and Maury Povich. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 Evan Agostini

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Hudson is a proud EGOT, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner who has proven herself on screen, stage and in music. Her next intended conquest: daytime TV.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show," starting Monday (check local listings for time, station), is among the newcomers jumping into the void left by the end of long-running shows hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams and Maury Povich.

