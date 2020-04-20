This April 3, 2019 file photo shows primatologist Jane Goodall being honored for her lifetime achievements at a ceremony on her 85th birthday in Los Angeles. Goodall says the planet has reaped the benefits of a cleaner environment from society shutting down during the coronavirus outbreak. But the famed primatologist is worried about societal behavior restoring back to the “business as usual” mindset after the pandemic is over. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)