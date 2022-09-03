People Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda arrives at the Season 7 final episodes premiere of "Grace and Frankie," on April 23, 2022, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. The 84-year-old actor said in an Instagram post Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has begun a six-month course of chemotherapy. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

 Richard Shotwell

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Fonda said on social media Friday that she has cancer.

"So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," the 84-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram post.

