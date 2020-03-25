FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2016 file photo, Kim Taylor, left, and her husband James Taylor appear at the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. The couple have donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to help with its battle against the spread of the new coronavirus. The gift, announced Tuesday, March 24, 2020, will help the hospital direct resources where the need is greatest, the hospital said in a statement.