TV-Super/Natural

This image released by National Geographic shows a locust from "Super/Natural,” a six-part series from National Geographic, airing on Disney+. (Jonjo Harrington/National Geographic via AP)

 Jonjo Harrington

NEW YORK (AP) — There's a new nature documentary series that promises to show viewers incredible animal behavior in vibrant clarity. Heard that all before? Well, this one is on steroids.

"Super/Natural," a six-part series from National Geographic now streaming on Disney+, has tapped "Avatar" creator James Cameron as executive producer, and he's added special effects on top of leading-edge filmmaking technology.

0
0
0
0
0