MTV Video Music Awards

Jack Harlow arrives wearing a Lil Nas X shirt at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Harlow are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV announced Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

 Richard Shotwell

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Tuesday that Lil Nas X and Harlow earned multiple nominations for their collaborative hit "Industry Baby," which is nominated for video of the year. Both performers along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year.

0
0
0
0
0