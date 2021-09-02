The North Mississippi hill country blues has a hypnotic sound, said to be derived directly from Africa. But for Cedric Burnside it comes directly from his Big Daddy, R.L. Burnside.
“We bring a bunch of energy to the stage. We bring that juke joint feeling and if you want to juke a little bit, then this will be the time to juke a little bit. We just love to do what we do, man. People say the music is very hypnotic and very droning, so get ready for it. If you wear glasses, put some straps on ’em,” Burnside said.
He learned his style of blues from his grandfather, or Big Daddy, and he has expanded on it, developing his own sound. It’s not the Delta blues, more commonly found in the Midwest with the electric Chicago sound, but with a hypnotic drone, often mixed with a boogie beat.
A major recognition came this summer with Burnside’s release of “I Be Trying.” He was named a National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellow. He has also had two Grammy nominations for previous albums.
At 13, Burnside was on the road with Big Daddy, playing everything from front porches to major festivals. His grandfather was a blues legend that was in high demand. The young Burnside started with the drums, but simultaneously became a master with the guitar.
“I find my blues within myself, within my lifestyle. Every day brings a change and I just kind of tell about my changes. That’s where my music comes from,” Burnside said. “Growing up with my Big Daddy, you know R.L. Burnside, he was quite different himself. I kind of just use what I come up with and grew up with. The hill country blues is something that comes from my heart and is pure, like my Big Daddy was pure.”
Burnside, but he continues to try to communicate the same feelings with the audience, whether doing big festivals or smaller shows.
“A juke joint is where you make it. …We come from juke joint life. Playing little dive bars and little juke joints, that was right up our alley. We did play some big festivals, but we played small festivals as well,” Burnside said. “Coming up in the mid-90s we really wasn’t too choicy. You know, just to get to travel as much as we did was an honor. We had to do it a lot to maintain the money that we needed, but it was really cool that people loved it enough to keep us busy.”
In addition to Big Daddy, Burnside cites other North Mississippi blues artists, including some that played Delta blues. He encourages fans to look up his influences and also listen to their work.
“Just growing up as a kid, in the Burnside family, I was always around my Big Daddy, of course, R.L. Burnside, but I was always around Othar Turner, Miss Jessie Mae Hemphill. Those type of cats, I was always around. And Junior Kimbrough, he stayed in Holly Springs, just like we did. So I kind of grew up around those guys in the Hill Country area of music. But I was also very fortunate to know a couple of the Delta guys, like T-Model Ford and Paul “Wine” Jones. Yeah, those were the people that kind of paved the way for me,” Burnside said.
The band is simply Burnside on guitar and Reed Watson with the drums.
Burnside often writes the songs from an emotional starting point.
“Trust me, the emotions, they be in there some way, more times than none,” he said.
For those who want to hear his music before the show, he has several recommendations.
“Step In” is his biggest hit on the internet, but he also recommends “The World Can be so Cold.”
He also recommends “Hard to Stay Cool,” and “Love is the Key.”
“Hard to Stay Cool” is kind of self explanatory,” Burnside said, of the older song.
“I was at a point where I almost blew a fuse and I felt like talking about it, because I know that everybody in the world done been there and done that in their life. People done rubbed them the wrong way,” Burnside said.
Under each of those emotions is a man who is thinking about love, its place in the universe and the many ways one might express its variety.
”Songs come to me in all kinds of ways, but just about every song that comes to me, I have experienced those emotions some way or another. With ‘Love is the Key,’ I wrote that song during the pandemic, when I came back to finish the album. One of the reasons why I wrote the song is, in the times we were going though then, and now it’s pretty much the same, people talked about love so much, but they never implement it. I wrote that song to kind of implement love a little bit more, instead of just talking about it.”
Burnside is slated to play the main stage of the Black Swamp Arts Festival Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m.