FREMONT – Due to the coronavirus pandemic and on-going crowd restrictions, the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums’ annual Independence Day Concert featuring the Toledo Symphony Concert Band will not have a public, in-person audience this year.
Instead, the band will be recorded before Independence Day, and the recording will be broadcast at 2 p.m. July 4, by WGTE Public Media on its TV station, which is channel 30 in Fremont, and its radio station, FM 91.3.
“Although it is disappointing for the many people who love coming to this concert that we cannot have them here in person this year, we are very excited that this Independence Day tradition can still take place in some form,” said Kristina Smith, marketing/communications manager. “We are so thankful to our partners, the Toledo Symphony Concert Band and WGTE, for making this happen. We hope everyone will join us virtually by tuning in on TV or the radio on July 4.”
The band will play a patriotic repertoire, including these traditional favorites played each year: Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The Independence Day Concert is sponsored by Hal & Diane Hawk and Crown Battery with additional funding by Mosser Construction.
Additionally, Hayes Presidential will have shortened hours on July 4. The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and tours of the home will be offered at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. The research library will be closed for the holiday.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.