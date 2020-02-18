In Disney version of "Extreme Makeover," castle gets updated

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even Cinderella needs an "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."
Disney officials said Monday that the iconic Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in Florida would be renovated over the next several months.
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney officials said Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, that the iconic Cinderella Castle would be renovated over the next several months. The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle's turrets. Work on the castle will last through the summer. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 3:45 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even Cinderella needs an "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."
Disney officials said Monday that the iconic Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in Florida would be renovated over the next several months.
Posted in A&E, AP A&E on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 3:45 pm.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]