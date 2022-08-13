Music-Imagine Dragons

Dan Reynolds, of Imagine Dragons, performs at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 15, 2022. Imagine Dragons are touring the U.S. this summer and fall, debuting songs from “Mercury,” their double album. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

 Chris Pizzello

NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine Dragons are touring the U.S. this summer and fall, which means frontman Dan Reynolds has to go to a lot of dark places.

The band is debuting songs from the second half of "Mercury," a double album of brooding and moody meditations on death and human frailty. Reynolds relives the pain at every show.

