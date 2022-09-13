2022 TIFF - "The Son" Premiere

Hugh Jackman arrives at the premiere of "The Son" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

 Evan Agostini

TORONTO (AP) — Since he was a high school student, Hugh Jackman wanted to play the roguish traveling salesman Professor Harold Hill in "The Music Man" on Broadway. He's fulfilled that dream — but all things must come to an end.

On the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival, Jackman told The Associated Press that the revival will play its last performance at the beginning of the new year,

