FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. Hussle, 33, was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31, 2019. A year after Hussle's death, his popularity and influence are as strong as ever. He won two posthumous Grammys in January, he remains a favorite of his hip-hop peers and his death has reshaped his hometown of Los Angeles in some unexpected ways.