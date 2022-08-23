Nielsens

This image released by HBO Max shows Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in a scene from "House of the Dragon," a prequel to "Game of Thrones." 

 HBO Max via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 10 million people saw the premiere of "House of the Dragon" on Sunday night, making the "Game of Thrones" spinoff HBO's most-watched series premiere in the network's history.

HBO aired the episode four times on premiere night and it was also streamed on HBO Max. The viewership number is only going to increase in the coming weeks.

