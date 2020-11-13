Horizon Youth Theatre

A scene from "Just So Stories."

Horizon Youth Theatre will present its second streaming production, Rudyard Kipling’s “Just So Stories,” adapted and directed by Keith Guion, this weekend.

Shows are tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., live online.

The play features 15 students ages 6-12 from many area schools including Bowling Green.

The rest of the production team is Mikayla Trimpey, stage manager; Bob Walters, technical director; Lynette Cooley, costumer; Wendy Guion, props; Rose Walters, stage crew chief; Patrick Drummond, streaming coordinator; and Shawn Douglass, producer. Stage crew is Whitney Bechstein, Violet Grossman, Katie Magnan and Drew Thomas.

Tickets can be purchased on the website for $5.

Visit: http://(https//horizonyouththeatre.org/2020/09/fall-2020-just-so-stories-performances/).](https://horizonyouththeatre.org/2020/09/fall-2020-just-so-stories-performances/).

The cast list:

Mr. Reed, Bookstore owner – HYT alum Thomas Long

Kids

Ellie, who asks questions – Sophia Milks

Willie, who is always hungry – Ethan Headley

Ruth, fastest runner in school – Ginger Windom

Cameron, often grumpy – Oliver St. Louis

Tori, twin to Edda – Izzie Milks

Edda, twin to Tori – Ruby St. Louis

Kat, who likes to do things on her own – Sofia Swaisgood

FIGMENTS

Figment 1: Camel and more – Alexander Sands

Figment 2: Elephant Child and more – Dylan Gobrogge

Figment 3: Kangaroo and more – Nolan Bechstein

Figment 4: Dingo and more – Maggie Otley

Figment 5: Whale and more – Izzie Douglass

Figment 6: Hedgehog and more – Calista Motisher

Figment 7: Tortoise and more – Alice Walters

Figment 8: Cat and more – Lucy Musteric

