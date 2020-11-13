Horizon Youth Theatre will present its second streaming production, Rudyard Kipling’s “Just So Stories,” adapted and directed by Keith Guion, this weekend.
Shows are tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., live online.
The play features 15 students ages 6-12 from many area schools including Bowling Green.
The rest of the production team is Mikayla Trimpey, stage manager; Bob Walters, technical director; Lynette Cooley, costumer; Wendy Guion, props; Rose Walters, stage crew chief; Patrick Drummond, streaming coordinator; and Shawn Douglass, producer. Stage crew is Whitney Bechstein, Violet Grossman, Katie Magnan and Drew Thomas.
Tickets can be purchased on the website for $5.
Visit: http://(https//horizonyouththeatre.org/2020/09/fall-2020-just-so-stories-performances/).](https://horizonyouththeatre.org/2020/09/fall-2020-just-so-stories-performances/).
The cast list:
Mr. Reed, Bookstore owner – HYT alum Thomas Long
Kids
Ellie, who asks questions – Sophia Milks
Willie, who is always hungry – Ethan Headley
Ruth, fastest runner in school – Ginger Windom
Cameron, often grumpy – Oliver St. Louis
Tori, twin to Edda – Izzie Milks
Edda, twin to Tori – Ruby St. Louis
Kat, who likes to do things on her own – Sofia Swaisgood
FIGMENTS
Figment 1: Camel and more – Alexander Sands
Figment 2: Elephant Child and more – Dylan Gobrogge
Figment 3: Kangaroo and more – Nolan Bechstein
Figment 4: Dingo and more – Maggie Otley
Figment 5: Whale and more – Izzie Douglass
Figment 6: Hedgehog and more – Calista Motisher
Figment 7: Tortoise and more – Alice Walters
Figment 8: Cat and more – Lucy Musteric