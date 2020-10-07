Horizon Youth Theatre will present its first streaming production, Michael Slade’s “And A Child Shall Lead,” directed by Cassie Greenlee, Thursday-Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., live online.
Production is by arrangement with Playscripts Inc. with support from the Ohio Arts Council, the Black Swamp Players, Wood County Museum and Wood County Park District.
“And a Child Shall Lead” tells the story of a group of eight children in Terezín, a Jewish ghetto outside of Prague during the Holocaust, based on their writings which were hidden and discovered after the war. Together, these young people work to resist their inhumane treatment, protect one another, and preserve their own humanity and dignity.
The play features 16 students age 9-17 from many area schools including Bowling Green.
The rest of the production team is Liz Robertson, assistant director; Lynette Cooley, Purple Stage Manager and Angelica Cooley, orange stage manager; Bob Walters, technical director; Christina Hoekstra, costumer; Meghan Koesters, fight choreographer; Tom Edge, producer. Stage crew is Lauren Clifford, Katie Partlow and Drew Thomas.
Due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, there are two complete casts for this show (purple and orange). Performances are through Broadway On Demand and cost $10 plus a $2.95 streaming fee.
Tickets can be purchased at https://horizonyouththeatre.org/2020/09/fall-2020-and-a-child-shall-lead-performances/) or through Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HorizonYouthTheatre.
Make sure you select the appropriate link for the cast you want to see.
Full cast lists and more information about the streaming service:
Purple cast (Thursday and Saturday):
Jana Hellerova - Sophia Milks
Alena Lederova - Lucy Pafford
Gabriela Winterova - Rose Walters
Eva Hellerova - Whitney Bechstein
Erik Kosek - Aidan Thomas
Martin Lowy - Raleigh DuShane
Pavel Hoffman - Gaya Edge
Miroslav Weiss - Mahaska Stiegler
Orange cast (Friday and Sunday):
Jana Hellerova - Claire Nelson
Alena Lederova - Alice Walters
Gabriela Winterova - Aria Weaver
Eva Hellerova - Terra Sloane
Erik Kosek - Liam Cooper
Martin Lowy - Calista Motisher
Pavel Hoffman - Gavin Miller
Miroslav Weiss - Isaac Slater
For questions about using the streaming service, Broadway on Demand, here is the link to the FAQ that should address most of your questions.
BOD can be accessed through any device with internet access. If you are using a web browser, they recommend Chrome for the highest quality service. On smart devices, there is also a Broadway on Demand app.