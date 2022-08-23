Hopi Skate Park

Francisco Mata, left, Kira Nevayaktewa, Quintin Nahsonhoya and Felicia Mata help lay a concrete foundation for a skate ramp on Nov. 6, 2021, in the Village of Tewa on the Hopi reservation in northeastern Arizona. A handful of Hopi youth, including Nevayaktewa and Nahsonhoya, worked together to create the skate spot that opened this spring. 

 AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca

VILLAGE OF TEWA, Ariz. (AP) — They skateboarded on basketball courts and in parking lots, through highway intersections and down roads that twist from the mesas that rise above the high desert.

They set up tricks with old railroad ties and lumber, sometimes using their own skateboards to move the materials in place. During a pandemic that led to lockdowns, curfews and mask mandates on the Hopi reservation, the solo nature of skateboarding was a comfort.

