Hootie & the Blowfish vocalist to perform at Ohio school

Posted: Sunday, December 1, 2019 7:54 pm

CINCINNATI (AP) — The lead vocalist of Hootie & the Blowfish is set to perform at an Ohio high school in 2020.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Darius Rucker is scheduled to perform at a charity concert at Elder High School in Cincinnati on May 7.

