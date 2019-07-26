Hollywood coming to Middletown for "Hillbilly Elegy" filming - Sentinel-Tribune: A&E

Hollywood coming to Middletown for "Hillbilly Elegy" filming

Posted: Friday, July 26, 2019 9:45 pm

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — The Ron Howard-directed movie "Hillbilly Elegy" will film for a few days in the Ohio city where most of the book is set.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that Andy Lipschutz of the movie production company says some 125 people will be involved in shooting that begins Aug. 5 in Middletown. Middletown native J.D. Vance wrote the 2016 best-selling, colorful memoir about growing up in a struggling family. He was interviewed often that year for insights about white working-class people who supported Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Posted in , on Friday, July 26, 2019 9:45 pm.

