PERRYSBURG — Hepcat Revival, a seven-piece high energy band known for their jump blues, jazz and swing music, will help open the Perrysburg Sculpture Walk.
Their performance Saturday will commemorate the opening of a a one-year sculpture walk located along the Woodlands Park entryway and on the perimeter of the park at 429 E. Boundary St. The public is invited to bring a blanket or chair and enjoy a night of music while looking out at the sculptures gracing the park landscape.
Hepcat Revival has been entertaining audiences for 22 years with their upbeat music by the likes of Louis Prima, Joe Turner, Cab Calloway and Louis Jordan. Members of the band include Greg Tye, vocals; Ken Zuercher, guitar; Pete Ford, keyboards; Vince Krolak, trumpet; Stan George, saxophone; Tom Ritter, bass guitar and Travis Knepper, drums.
Chairs will be available for audience members on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Perrysburg Sculpture Walk opening schedule:
6:30 p.m. stroll the sculpture exhibit and meet the sculptors along the way.
7-8 p.m. Hepcat Revival concert
8-9 p.m. stroll the exhibit as the sunsets and the lights illuminate the sculptures