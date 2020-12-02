PERRYSBURG — Tonight, the Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra will present the first of two “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concerts.
Music Director Travis Jurgens has chosen an eclectic group of music including: "The Christmas Concerto," "The Wexford Carol" and "Greenssleeves."
The 7:30 p.m. concert will conclude with a sing along.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic the performance will be live-streamed.
Virtual tickets may be obtained by going to the webpage www.perrysburgsymphony.org.
A second performance will be hosted by Rosary Cathedral on Sunday at 4 p.m.
It is subsidized in part by the Ohio Arts Council. Admission is free. Rosary Cathedral is located at 2535 Collingwood Blvd, Toledo.