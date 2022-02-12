The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department and the College of Musical Arts at Bowling Green State University announce the return of free musical performances at the Simpson Building this winter and spring.
The Winter Concert Series will be an abbreviated and reformatted version of the popular Brown Bag Music Series offered in past years.
Performances will begin at 11:15 a.m. and conclude by noon, allowing spectators time to enjoy lunch on their own after the show. This format allows for a reconfigured seating arrangement, eliminating the banquet style seating around tables and replacing it with a more spacious theater-style seating of chairs only. Hot and cold drinks will be available for purchase.
The scheduled dates for these performances are as follows:
· February 25: Matthew Daline, viola
· March 4: Chamber Music from the CMA, under the direction of Brian Snow
· March 18: Chris and Ellen Scholl, tenor and mezzo-soprano
· April 1: To be announced
All performances will take place at the Simpson Building, located at 1291 Conneaut Ave. Doors open at 10:45 a.m.
For questions or more information, call 419-354-6223.