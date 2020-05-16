In this Jan. 9, 2020 file photo shows Kevin Hart during an interview in Pasadena, Calif. Hart offered a walk-on role in a future film to a health-care worker in the COVID-19 fight. New Jersey anesthesiologist Henry Law, was randomly selected as the winner in an All In Challenge contest. The challenge raises money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)