Arkansas St Ohio St Football

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison runs past Arkansas State defensive back Eddie Smith on his way to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

 AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With two Ohio State starting receivers sidelined with injuries, Marvin Harrison Jr. got another prime chance to shine on a team loaded with great wideouts.

Harrison, the son of a former NFL star, caught three touchdown passes from C.J. Stroud as the No. 3 Buckeyes beat Arkansas State 45-12 on Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0