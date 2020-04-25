FILE - In this June 5, 1989, file photo, The Statler Brothers, from left, Harold Reid, Don Reid, Phil Balsley and Jimmy Fortune, perform at the 23rd annual Music City News Country Awards show in Nashville, Tenn. Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group The Statler Brothers, died Friday, April 24, 2020, after a long battle with kidney failure. He was 80.