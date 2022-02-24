PEMBERVILLE — The GeezeCats will be the “Live in the House” Concert Series act for March 5.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Historic Pemberville Opera House, 115 Main St.
Tickets $12 and are available at Beeker’s General Store, at the door or by contacting Carol Bailey at 419-287-4848.
They are a quartet of veteran musicians—seasoned players with uncommon vocal capabilities. The show will feature the classic songs of the pre-Beatle days of the late 1950s and early 1960s, along with improv-style comedy which includes sight gags, one-liners, bits and costumes.
The GeezeCats are mixture of rock ‘n’ roll, doo-wop and improv comedy. These Cats get a hoot out of performing together and spontaneously invites the audience to include themselves in the fun.
Another aspect of the show that has contributed greatly to the GeezeCats success is the volume at which they perform — always comfortable and appropriate for any venue.
Audience members will hear TV themes, radio jingles, and novelty tunes from the era, nostalgic instrumentals and doo-wop.