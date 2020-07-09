Perrysburg — While theater productions in Northwest Ohio have come to a halt and Broadway has closed their doors until at least January, Perrysburg Musical Theatre is bringing two artists from “Hamilton” into local living rooms.
Austin Scott, who plays Alexander Hamilton on Broadway, and Victoria Scovens, who plays Eliza with the national tour, will be online July 19 at 5 p.m.
This one night only event is fun for all ages and gives the community a chance to ask, listen and learn from working professionals.
Participants will pay $15 for a “seat” (per device) and will be able to interact and ask the artists questions via Zoom.
For tickets, go to www.perrysburgmusicaltheatre.org.