GRAND RAPIDS — The Rhythm on the River Music Series is returning for 2021.
The Rhythm programs, sponsored by the Historical Society of Grand Rapids, are presented in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street.
The Grape Smugglers will perform on Sunday at 4 p.m. This seven-piece band covers many genres of music, including blues, rock, vintage R&B, soul and a pinch of country. Members are Dave Stella (guitar, vocals), Rick Thomas (guitar, vocals), Bernie Greenberg (bass, vocals, more bass), Tim Tiderman (keyboards, vocals, jokes), Chuck Caswell (drums), Bob Manley (sax, flute), and John Grafing (trumpet). The band will be playing music from Chicago, Blood Sweat and Tears and Delbert McClinton.
The concert is free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and join us in this beautiful setting alongside the Maumee River and enjoy these talented musicians with well over 150 combined years of musical experiences.
In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved farther west on Front Street to the old fire station.