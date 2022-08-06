Golden Girls Themed Pop-Up Restaurant

Cheesecake dessert items are pictured in front of a portrait of "The Golden Girls" cast at the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 Chris Pizzello

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami — but it's also a working restaurant.

Reservations have been going fast at the newly opened The Golden Girls Kitchen. Some patrons have come from out of state to see the pop-up eatery.

