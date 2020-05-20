Coronavirus can’t keep theater down.
Because there will be no shows for awhile, the members of Actors Collaborative Toledo are bringing vignettes for everyone to enjoy, through social media.
Performers from all over Northwest Ohio are acting out monologues on the group’s Facebook page, sticking to their craft as plans for shows crumbled around COVID-19.
“It allows theater community to continue on even though we’re apart,” said Marissa Rex, who plays Jessica in “Unchained,” a monologue on the page.
With mass gatherings the last to come back after coronavirus shutdowns, the theater group decided to get creative and the monologues were born.
“The president of our theater group, Jeffrey Albright, decided it would be a great way to keep theater alive,” Rex said.
“We knew it would be awhile before we get to perform and do what we love. We wanted to do it for ourselves so we could have that creative outlet in quarantine and for our audience.”
The monologues also gives local playwrights a chance to shine, Rex said.
Her performance was written by ACT member Tanner DuVall.
“It’s cool between Tanner and I — we were in a play together, when he was in high school,” Rex said.
The short play that DuVall wrote, “Unchained,” is about a daughter talking to her father who has memory issues.
Another of Rex’s performances is debuting Thursday. She said “If Betty Should Rise” is another “heavy” performance.
“I definitely tend to do a lot more serious stuff, drama and dramedies,” Rex said.
Practicing for the monologues is very different than “regular” theater, she said.
There is a lot of reading, analyzing and digging into the character. The actor has to trust her instincts, Rex said.
“You’re used to performing in front of an audience and getting feedback,” she said. “For myself, it was a nice challenge, especially with everything that’s going on.”
She’s also embracing the recording experience of these monologues.
“When it’s live, there’s nothing you can do. When it’s video, you can almost be more picky about how it’s looking,” Rex said. “You can go back and analyze. That was a little bit of new experience. “
Rex is fairly new to community theater.
“It was one of those things I wanted to do. I did a little bit in high school and college, but it always took a back seat,” Rex said. “I finally allowed myself to get into my passion.”
She performs with Toledo Repertoire Theatre, the Village Players and Glass City Improv.
“By day, I am a first grade teacher. I’ve been doing theater in the Toledo area for just over 10 years now,” Rex said.
She and her husband, Justin, have been married 10 years and have three boys. The family lives in Perrysburg.
Lane Hakel of Bowling Green has done Sganarelle in Moliere’s “The Doctor in Spite of Himself” and Anton Chekhov’s “On the Harmfulness of Tobacco” as monologues.
Hakel, a fixture in local theater for 30 years, was interested in doing a monologue from the start.
“I was trying to figure out how to ask Jeff (Albright) in a charming manner how to do one, when he asked me,” Hakel said.
There is quite a bit of preparation involved in a monologue, he said.
“If you’re going to do the monologue correctly and do it really well, you do have to memorize it.”
One that Hakel did, though, was 16 minutes long, so he rigged a teleprompter system.
He said he is missing the audience engagement.
“I definitely miss that part, the energy. It’s a difficult thing to describe,” Hakel said. “When you do live theater and it’s going well, you bring the audience with you.”
He had just been cast in a Village Players production when things started closing down because of coronavirus. There are two productions in the fall that he hopes to be part of.
Safety must come first, he said.
“I get it. I understand why. That doesn’t keep me from hoping,” Hakel said.
There are many types of theater around Northwest Ohio, he said, including Black Swamp Players, which is based in Bowling Green and a favorite stage for him.
“ACT is this different sort of community theater,” he said. “If you want to see cutting edge theater, you go to ACT.”
To watch the monologues, go to the Actors Collaborative Toledo’s Facebook page.