Horizon Youth Theatre presents “Godspell” this weekend at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St.
Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The musical, composed by Stephen Schwartz and Michael Tebelak, focuses on Jesus’ teachings and the community that grows around him. Director Cassie Greenlee is taking a different, more upbeat approach and allowing the bond the cast has developed through years of performing in HYT productions to shine through.
Due to the cancellation of last spring’s production due to the coronavirus pandemic, “Godspell” primarily features high school graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021.
Cast list:
Jesus – Thomas Long
John the Baptist / Judas – Mason L Clifford
Anjalie – Anjalie Coates
Alex – Alexandra L Meade
Bella – Bella Truman
Bob – Bob Walters
Harley – Harley J Partlow
Haska – Mahaska Stiegler
Henry – Henry Hachtel
Isaac – Isaac Douglass
Lauren – Lauren N Clifford
Mel – Melissa R Mintz
The production team is Cassie Greenlee, director; Terra Sloane, assistant director; Liz Robertson, stage manager; Tim Barker, choreographer; Tyler Strayer, music director; Allison Rader, pit conductor; Gray Frishman, sound; Lynette and Angelica Cooley, costumes.
The show was produced by Thomas Edge. The poster design is by Melissa Mintz. Musicians are Olga Meade on piano and Tom Montgomery on drums.
Tickets are available on Horizon Youth Theatre’s website or at the door. Prices are $8 for student/senior and $10 for adults.