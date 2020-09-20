TOLEDO – A new celebration of the beauty of glass art will take place this fall at the Toledo Museum of Art Rita B. Kern Sensory Garden.
A collection of more than 100 colorful glass pumpkins, created by TMA’s team of Glass Pavilion studio artists, will be available for sale Sept. 26-27 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Glass Harvest 2020 will delight the eye and challenge the imagination.
“The Toledo Museum of Art’s first Glass Harvest event will showcase hundreds of hand-blown glass pumpkins amidst the beautiful backdrop of the TMA Rita Kern Sensory Garden. It is going to be a great experience for anyone looking to get outside and enjoy the new season with an added artistic take on the traditional pumpkin patch,” said Alan Iwamura, the museum’s glass studio manager.
Proceeds from the sales of the glass pumpkins will support the continuation of public glass blowing demonstrations and other Glass Pavilion special projects.
Glass Harvest 2020 will be one of the activities included in Momentum, the Arts Commission’s annual festival of music and art.
Due to coronavirus, Momentum is shifting to a combination of virtual and discoverable elements to safely engage attendees in arts and culture experiences. More information about Momentum is available at momentumtoledo.org.
Admission to Glass Harvest 2020 is free, but a timed ticket is required. Tickets are available at www.tickets.toledomuseum.org, or by calling 419-255-8000 ext. 7448. The general public may reserve ticket time slots at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Museum members are invited to attend the members-only previews from 10 a.m. -11 a.m. on both days, in addition to the other available time slots.
The Rita B. Kern Sensory Garden is located on the western edge of the museum campus near Parking Lot 1 and Glenwood Lutheran Church. The garden was named after Rita B. Kern, whose gifts to TMA included works of art and funding for special projects, acquisitions and outdoor enhancements like the Sensory Garden. The garden contains flowers, herbs, a water fountain and a chef’s garden that provides produce for the Museum Café.
Glass Harvest 2020 will be conducted with COVID-19 precautions in place, including face covering requirements, ticketed entry with limited capacity, cashless transactions and hand sanitizing stations at the entrance and exit.