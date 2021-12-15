A trio of siblings from Pettisville made history Tuesday when they were named season 21 winners of “The Voice.”
Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty beat out four other finalists and Girl Named Tom became the first group to win on the show.
“Not only have we made Voice history together, you’ve helped fulfill three siblings’ dreams & encouraged us to keep dreaming big,” the group said in a letter to fans. “You’ve embraced the people we are and the music we’ve created, affirming our belief in ourselves and in what we do. For that we thank you.”
For the finale, the contestants performed one up-tempo song and one ballad. Prior to their performances they sat down with host Carson Daly and their coach, Kelly Clarkson.
“I didn’t think there was a way that people who going to vote a trio through,” said Bekah.
During the sit down, Clarkson asked if they were originally going to pick Blake Shelton as their coach.
“We came into it, knowing we were going to pick Blake,” Caleb said.
“I knew it,” said Clarkson. “I felt it in my soul.”
Caleb said she had Josh to thank for them ultimately choosing Clarkson.
Daly mentioned that they were from small town Ohio and are now really showing some success.
“Grandma says she can’t go to the grocery store without people saying, ‘Oh, how are the kids in California?’” Bekah replied.
During the show’s run, the group has seen a good deal of success on the iTunes charts. Daly brought up their rendition of “Dust in the Wind,” which reached number 10 overall.
“It’s just so cool to see a classic like that hit so many people’s ears, and connect with people because that’s really what we wanna do,” Bekah said. “We want to bring songs with meaning.”
Daly said he was backstage when they started singing “River.”
“I went like running out and I’m like peeking over the wall. It’s been, I don’t know how many seasons, since we’ve had a song chart number one on the overall iTunes chart. Again, against Adele and everybody else out there. So, just do that again.”
They performed Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” and “Baby, Now That I’ve Found You” from the Foundations on Monday’s finale. The latter, they chose to dedicate to one another.
They each read a letter they wrote to the other two.
“Dear Bekah and Joshua, being here in L.A. is the fulfillment of one of the deepest dreams I’ve ever had,” said Caleb. “I know full well I’d never be here without you two. So, I want to start this letter by saying, ‘Thank you.’
“Bekah, you are the most selfless person I know,” Caleb continued. “I love watching you live. Joshua, I don’t know how you do it, but I strive to be more like you every day. From day one, our worlds have been built around each other. Together we’re unstoppable, and the world ain’t seen nothing yet. Love you, brother and friend, Caleb.”
Tearing up, Bekah said, “My dear brothers, ever since I was a little girl, you’ve made me feel precious. I’ll never forget hearing you tell your friends, ‘Oh wait ‘til you hear Bekah sing.’ And Josh, you bring the sunshine. You boys have empowered me to shoot for the moon. I love you, your sister, Bekah.”
Then Joshua read his letter, saying “Bekah, you’ve always been our shining star. We knew you were special when you would sing at the top of your lungs in restaurant bathrooms. There was always an audible chuckle when 7-year-old Bekah came popping out. It seems everyone who hears you sing, they are touched in a place where they didn’t know they could be reached. I am honored to play a role in our band on stage and in your lives. Love and respect, Joshua.”
Following their performance of “Baby, Now That I’ve Found You,” Ariana Grande was the first to comment.
“You’ve delivered such stunning perfect harmony, ethereal, gorgeous performances this whole time,” she said. “But the most thrilling thing for me to see has been your growth as individual vocalists, and those solo moments have become even richer, and more gorgeous as time has gone on.”
Clarkson continued the praise.
“It was just a flawless performance… Congratulations and good luck on your career. I’m there for anything you need.”
Before the final results were announced Tuesday night, Clarkson again praised the trio.
“I have said this behind the scenes, but it has been the most amazing thing to work with y’all this season,” she said. “I’m so happy you picked me as your coach. I love your harmonies. I think you have done amazing things on iTunes so far…you have such a huge fan base behind you. Let’s capitalize on that…let’s keep it going alright, cause I’m team GNT forever!”
Then, with basically all of Pettisville and much of Fulton County watching, Girl Named Tom stood on stage with the other finalist, Wendy Moten. Adding some suspense, Daly paused before announcing the trio had won season 21.
Unfortunately, while they were winning, something else was also weighing on their minds. The Liechty’s father was in “horrific pain” following another surgery.
“The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us out here, doing what we love,” they said in their letter to fans. “We cannot wait to finally all be in the same room.”
The letter continued, “Some might think that this is the worst timing — our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV. In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction,” the letter said. “The Voice has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect, and marvel at the love we have for each other.”
Rounding out the top five were Moten in second place, Paris Winningham in third, Hailey Mia in fourth, and Jershika Maple in fifth.
The end of their time on “The Voice” is not a goodbye for Girl Named Tom. “We have dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you.”