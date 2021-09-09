GRAND RAPIDS — Nostalgia will present the next program of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series in Grand Rapids on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The Series is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Historical Society, and the group will be performing in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street.
Garry Cline is the director of Nostalgia, a five-member group that sings songs from the Big Band Era, the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, and some praise and worship numbers. They have sung for myriad events in the Northwest Ohio area since 2015.
Members are Dan Seedorf from Liberty Center, church choir director, organist and member of the Henry County Chorale; Mark Schwiebert from Hamler, co-owner of New Vision Farms and a member of the Henry County Chorale; Bev Ernst, retired teacher from Pike-Delta-York Schools and director of the Delta Community Band; Shellee Murcko from Napoleon, an active church musician and member of the Henry County Chorale; and Garry from Delta, retired Ft. Wayne Community School System music teacher and a member of the Henry County Chorale.
The programs are free to the public. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and. In case of rain, the program will be moved to the old fire station.