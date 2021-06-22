PERRYSBURG — The Owens Community College Department of Fine and Performing Arts welcomes Beth Genson as the first Artist in Residence.
Genson will be featuring her solo exhibit “The Heavens and Earth” and offering a variety of “The Art of Encaustic” classes to students, faculty, staff and the community during her time in residence.
Genson has created a collection of work that was inspired by a 2019 visit to Southeast Ohio to tour the area with Leatra (Lea) Harper, a community advocate and co-founder of the non-profit organization, FreshWater Accountability Project (www.FWAP.org). Harper witnessed first-hand the air and water pollution and associated animal and human health harms of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking as the process is commonly known, a method used to gain access to natural gas and oil buried miles beneath the Earth’s surface.
“The devastating visual impact of the fracking process on the environment was immediate, and coupled with the sounds, smells and even the feel and taste of the air around you, assaulted the senses and invoked an overwhelming feeling of loss,” Genson said of the visit.
Over the ensuing two years, Genson has ruminated on the experience that included conversations with local residents and business owners that have had their health, safety and enjoyment of their private property negatively impacted by fracking and fracking-related infrastructure like the Nexus and Rover pipelines and associated compressor stations.
“With my encaustic paintings I seek to demonstrate the beauty of the shale layers that contain the natural gas and oil in the earth, the water that carries life and joy throughout the region, and the atmospheric beauty of the sky containing the air we breathe — the heavens and earth – all in jeopardy due to the practice of fracking,” she said.
Brief commentary accompanies each piece to walk viewers through the process and educate them on the subject. Suggestions and materials for taking action on this topic will be provided in the Gallery; 25% of the proceeds from sales of the paintings will benefit the Freshwater Accountability Project, an Ohio-based nonprofit.
“We are thankful for this exhibit and the opportunity to share the truth of industry impacts, which is almost unbelievable,” Harper said. “Through increased public awareness and involvement, we hope fracking will be addressed as the harmful industry it is so steps are taken immediately to protect our environment and public health.”
The Heavens and Earth exhibition will be on display through Aug. 13.
Genson will be teaching “The Art of Encaustic” through our Artist in Residence Program during the summer. Register for classes at https://www.owens.edu/workforce_cs/workandplay-results.php?s=hobbies/interest To
Learn more about our Artist in Residence Program at:
https://www.owens.edu/fpa/cfpa/artistinresidence/ To visit The Heavens and Earth
To visit the Walter E. Terhune Art Gallery, visit https://www.owens.edu/fpa/cfpa/terhune/ to schedule an appointment or stop by during the open gallery hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday 1-4:30 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Walter E. Terhune Art Gallery, 7270 Biniker Drive, is 1,300-square feet and is part of the Center for Fine and Performing Arts. It is committed to exhibiting diverse, vibrant visual arts created by faculty, students and community members, and to embed arts programming within the curriculum.
The gallery is named after Terhune, following a donation in 2003 to the Owens Community College Foundation from KeyBank’s Terhune Memorial Fund. Established in 1926, the Walter E. Terhune Memorial Fund was created by Terhune’s daughter, Alice Crosby Terhune, to honor her father who was a longtime Toledo businessman and philanthropist. Terhune was an owner and officer of Clark and Terhune Lumber Merchants, a successful lumber company in the 1800s.